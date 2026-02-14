Ireland vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: In a high-stakes encounter at the T20 World Cup 2026, Ireland and Oman face off in a Group B clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, with both sides desperate for their first points of the tournament. Following early defeats to Sri Lanka, Australia and Zimbabwe in the group so far, this match has become a "must-win" for survival, made even more dramatic by the news that Irish captain Paul Stirling has been ruled out of the competition due to injury. Lorcan Tucker will be stepping in to lead a side that remains the favourite thanks to its deeper batting lineup and tournament experience. Meanwhile, Jatinder Singh's Oman will look to capitalise on Ireland's leadership shuffle and exploit a pitch expected to favour spin in the afternoon heat, hoping to replicate their famous 2016 upset and keep their slim Super Eight dreams alive. (Live Scorecard)