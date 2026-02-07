India vs USA LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: India square off against United States of America (USA) in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav's India side kickstart their defence of the T20 World Cup title in their opening Group A game against USA. India are aiming to create history in this tournament by becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home and win it for the third time. USA, filled with multiple Indian-origin players, impressed one and all in the previous edition in 2024, and will be hoping to begin their tournament on a positive note.

India vs USA LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Saturday, February 7 (IST).

Where will the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

What time will the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match start?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)