The matches between India and Pakistan are undeniably the most lucrative in world cricket. The encounters between the two Asian rivals is the most profitable event for the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the commercial value of a game estimated to be around Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 2,200 crore (USD 200-250 million). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) inevitably end up as the biggest benefactors, with India generating more than 70 per cent of cricket's global revenue. As such, the BCCI also enjoys the largest share in the ICC's annual revenue share.

In the ICC's ongoing four-year cycle, BCCI are set to earn nearly 40 per cent of the global body's revenue share between the years 2024 and 2027.

BCCI have a 38.50 per cent share of ICC's 2024-27 revenue, which is more than England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh combined.

This equates to the BCCI getting approximately Rs 2,079 crore from the ICC's revenue.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s share of the ICC revenue is 5.75 per cent, meaning they earn around Rs 310 crore.

However, given the magnitude, interest and revenue generated by an India-Pakistan clash, both teams are set to benefit from a financial standpoint.

When it comes to the on-field record, India boast a significant head-to-head advantage over Pakistan in recent history. Pakistan last won a T20I against India over three years ago.

In T20I cricket, India boast a staggering advantage, having won 13 out of 16 matches till date.

India overcame a tricky phase to defeat Pakistan in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show, picking up three wickets and conceding just 14 runs as India defended a total of 119.