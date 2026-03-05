IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Semi-Final LIVE Score Updates: India opener Sanju Samson is inching towards a spectacular century, while captain Suryakumar Yadav has demoted himself, against England in their highly-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash in Mumbai on Thursday. India have reached 145/2 after 12 overs, with Samson and Shivam Dube at the crease. Samson was handed a lifeline as England skipper Harry Brook dropped a sitter, and went on to complete his half-century in just 26 balls. Abhishek Sharma flopped again but Ishan Kishan hammered an 18-ball 39-run cameo. This is the third T20 World Cup in a row where both teams are facing off in the semi-final stage, and the winner of this contest has gone on to win the trophy in the previous two editions. The winner of today's clash will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:
India vs England LIVE: OUT! Samson goes for 88
OUT! Will Jacks strikes again! Sanju Samson's carnage ends on 88, he falls 12 short of a century. Full and wide, Samson has to reach for it, looks to clear deep extra cover but finds the fielder. This time, England don't drop it.
But what a knock again from Samson! He has put India on course to possibly beat their total of 257 against Zimbabwe!
IND 160/3 (13.1)
India vs England LIVE: SIX, SIX! Samson carnage continues
Sanju Samson keeps firing! Jofra Archer is brought back into the attack, but it does absolutely nothing to Samson. The fourth ball of the over is short and wide and helped over deep backward point by Samson for 6. Next ball is a wide, and then he smashes it over long-off for 6 more!
IND 160/2 (13)
India vs England LIVE: SIX! SIX! Dube goes big
Shivam Dube goes big! He takes a couple of balls to settle in, but then clobbers Rashid over deep mid-wicket for a huge 6! And he does it again! Another maximum. Same bowler, same direction. Indian batters are not taking their foot off the accelerator today.
Meanwhile, Samson is on 76 off 38 at the other end. Could he complete a century today?
IND 145/2 (12)
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: SKY demotes himself; India 119/2 after 10 overs
Interesting call here by Team India. They've sent in Shivam Dube at No. 4, with captain Suryakumar Yadav demoting himself! Massive, massive call. Is it to continue the left-right combo or take advantage of Dube's ability against spin?
IND 119/2 (10)
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: OUT! Kishan departs!
GONE! Massive wicket! Ishan Kishan continuing his gung-ho approach, slams a boundary, but then departs looking to clear long-off. Adil Rashid strikes! Kishan departs for a superb 39 off just 18 balls.
IND 117/2 (9.3)
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: 6, 6, 4! 100 up for India in 8.4 overs
The onslaught continues! 100 up for India in just 8.4 overs! Ishan Kishan bludgeons another maximum, and then Samson goes berserk. Samson pummells it for 6 over deep mid-wicket, and then hammers it through the covers for 4 more. 20 off the 9th over bowled by Sam Curran.
IND 112/1 (9)
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: SIX! 50 for Sanju Samson!
Sanju Samson gets to half-century in style! Inside out, over extra cover, against Liam Dawson. Maximum to get to 50 in just 26 balls. What a knock and at what a stage. 97 not out in the previous game, and he's still going strong!
Ishan Kishan then joins the party with a thunderous maximum over deep mid-wicket!
IND 92/1 (8)
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR!
Sanju Samson hammers a cover drive for 4 as Adil Rashid comes in to bowl, but the veteran leg-spinner comes back strong and keeps the over down to just 6 runs. Samson misses out on the final two balls of the over.
IND 73/1 (7)
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: India 67/1 after powerplay
End of the powerplay! That's gone by in a flash. Sanju Samson has gone berserk and is closing in on another half-century, but thanks in no small part to Harry Brook, who dropped an absolute sitter. Abhishek Sharma departed in the second over, but Ishan Kishan has ensured that India's momentum does not dip.
IND 67/1 (6)
India vs England LIVE: FOUR, FOUR!! 50 up for India in 4.3 overs
Ishan Kishan dealing in boundaries now! India's No. 3 has made another swift start, and he has raced to 15 runs off just 6 balls. 50 comes up for India in just 4.3 overs. Kishan first targetting the square-leg and fine-leg region, and then hammering a boundary through the covers.
IND 55/1 (4.4)
India vs England LIVE: FOUR, DROP, SIX, FOUR!
It is all happening here! Sanju Samson slams a cracking boundary over mid-wicket, but then gets DROPPED at mid-on by England captain Harry Brook! That was a sitter that's been put down by the England skipper.
Samson punishes England immediately, slamming a maximum over deep mid-wicket and then slicing a boundary through third-man. He is on 25 off 11!
IND 34/1 (3)
India vs England LIVE: FOUR, FOUR, OUT! Abhishek departs!
GONE! To no one's surprise, England bring on off-spinner Will Jacks in the powerplay, and he delivers! Abhishek Sharma slams two classy boundaries, but then departs on the final ball of the over looking to go big on the leg-side.
IND 20/1 (2)
India vs England LIVE: FOUR! SIX! Samson!
Good shot, then great shot! Short from Jofra Archer and Sanju Samson gives him the treatment. First one is hammered over mid-on for 4, but the next one is pulled for 6 over fine-leg. Abhishek faces the final ball of the over, and caresses it through cover for a single.
IND 12/0 (1)
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: Play begins!
We are LIVE! Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are opening the batting for India. Jofra Archer has the new ball for England. Samson is facing the first ball. He nudges it towards third-man, but the fielder collects.
IND 0/0 (0.1)
India vs England LIVE Updates: Time for the national anthems
The India and England players are out onto the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. We are minutes away from a blockbuster encounter. Stay tuned, folks!
India vs England LIVE Score: Will Jacks to bowl in powerplay?
Abhishek Sharma has often been targetted by off-spinners in this World Cup, so it won't be a surprise to see Will Jacks given the ball in the powerplay. Jacks played a huge role with the ball in England's first Super 8 match against Sri Lanka, when he scalped three wickets in the powerplay.
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: Can Abhishek find his best form?
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube have slammed match-winning knocks in this tournament. Hardik Pandya has two half-centuries. The scanner is now on Abhishek Sharma. Three ducks and just 80 runs so far. Can he finally step up when it matters most?
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: England playing XI
England XI vs India: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
One change for England, as expected, as Overton replaces Rehan.
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: India playing XI
India XI vs England: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
No changes for India. They stick with the same team for the third game in a row.
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: England win toss, opt to bowl!
England captain Harry Brook has won the toss and opted to bowl! However, perhaps surprisingly, Suryakumar Yadav says that India were looking to bat first! One change for England: Jamie Overton replaces Rehan Ahmed.
India vs England T20 World Cup LIVE: 5 minutes to toss
We are just about five minutes away from toss time at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India, while Harry Brook will captain England. The two skippers have also been their teams' respective highest run-scorers so far in the tournament.
India vs England LIVE: Will India make any changes?
India are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI that has seen them beat Zimbabwe and West Indies after their loss to South Africa in the Super 8. This means that Rinku Singh is likely to miss out again.
India vs England LIVE: How important will toss be?
The dew could play a very important role, and that could mean that the captain who wins the toss elects to bowl first. There will certainly be pressure on the team batting first to post at least 200 runs on the board.
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Both teams eye 3rd title
As the two giants of world cricket get ready for their third semifinal encounter in three editions at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, both will be eyeing records -- hoping to become the first nation to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup thrice. Currently, besides India and England, the West Indies have won two titles.
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Gavaskar's big take ahead of semis
Just an hour before the toss, India great Sunil Gavaskar has picked England as "slight favourites" in the semi-final game against Suryakumar Yadav and Co. The match will be an interesting one as both the teams are fighting for a spot in the grand finale.
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: India coach's concern on Wankhede pitch
India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, also expressed concern about the potential impact of dew. He said:
"I think dew is always a big concern. But that's again something you can't control: the toss. I think at Wankhede there's always that extra bit of bounce."
"Guys can trust the bounce and play through the line, which can also, as a bowler, bring you into the game. I just feel the margins here are a lot smaller. The ball travels; it's quite a small ground," he explained.
India vs England, T20 World Cup Live: A look at Wankhede pitch
The Wankhede Stadium, as it traditionally does, is expected to favour the batting unit more than the bowling unit. However, a few concerns remain. The pitch at Wankhede has a green tinge, deliberately maintained to lock in moisture ahead of the semi-final. This is primarily because it is a red-soil pitch, and the grass helps retain moisture, preventing the surface from drying out too quickly.
India vs England, T20 World Cup Live: England's 6th semi-final
England are all set to play the semi-final for the sixth time in 10 editions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, also their fourth consecutive time, and will face India in the knockout game. The Englishmen first made it to the top four in 2010, the third edition of the tournament, where they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Beausejour Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Harry Brook before the game
"No, I don't believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition to be honest," Brook replied when asked if England would need that ‘perfect game’ to beat title-favourites India in their backyard. The games that we have won have been nowhere near perfect and we've still managed to get the wins convincingly in some of them and then tight (in) the other games," Harry Brook said before England's training session.
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup Live: Umpire explains Samson's situation
Big question before the semi-final.— ND Sport (@SportsByND) March 5, 2026
Anil Chaudhary explains the situation around a possible ban on Sanju Samson.
Will Sanju miss the T20 World Cup semi-final vs England?#SanjuSamson #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RIHTLOSsM4
IND vs ENG Live: Will Kuldeep Yadav play?
Jasprit Bumrah has been phenomenal as usual but slight improvement is needed from the bowlers in the last five overs. It will be interesting to see how Surya uses his resources with Shivam Dube proving to be a risky sixth bowling option. Playing Kuldeep Yadav is always a tempting prospect but India are unlikely to tinker with their playing eleven.
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Big task for Indian spinners
At a ground with short boundaries, the spin duo of Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy will have no room for error. The mystery spinner needs to find his lengths consistently after proving a tad expensive against the West Indies and South Africa.
Ind vs Eng Live: Kishan and MI Brigade eye strong comeback!
Ishan Kishan has gone off the boil after a sensational start to the tournament and would be backing himself to fire at his former IPL home ground. The same goes for the current Mumbai Indians stars in the national team – captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.
India vs England Live: India's batting to be tested!
England will have their plans ready for the two openers. Expect a barrage of short balls into the body from Jofra Archer to test Sanju Samson, who has struggled against the England tearaway in the past, while Will Jacks could trouble Sharma with his off-spin in the powerplay. Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has also bowled in the first six overs while the hosts need to be at their best against a wily Adil Rashid in the middle overs.
India vs England Live: Abhishek still searching form!
Such are the ways of the game that Abhishek Sharma was in the form of his life leading into the ICC event, but his form in the tournament has taken a massive dip. The southpaw is in desperate need of a confidence-boosting innings. He did get a fifty against Zimbabwe in the Super Eight but remains far from his ballistic best.
Ind vs Eng LIVE: Samson high on confidence!
Sanju Samson was brought back to the Indian side to break the predictability of a left-handed top-three in the powerplay and that move has worked brilliantly. More than 10 years after his India debut, the wicketkeeper-batter finally delivered on the big stage with a career-defining 97 not out in a virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies. The 31-year-old's confidence must be sky high after that special effort.
Ind vs Eng LIVE: India's approach in focus!
Overwhelming favourites at the start of the tournament, India have not been able to stitch together a perfect game against stronger sides in the competition. However, they have served themselves well by adopting a flexible approach after the pasting at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8 opener. It will be interesting to see their approach tonight.
India vs England LIVE: India face England's spin threat!
Having not exactly sailed into the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India must now negotiate a potent spin threat from a dangerous England side as both teams chase perfection in tonight's high-pressure knockout game at the Wankhede Stadium.
England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid and left-arm orthodox bowler Liam Dawson have claimed 11 and 10 wickets, respectively, in the tournament so far.
India vs England LIVE: Squads -
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton.
India vs England LIVE: Will it rain tonight?
According to AccuWeather, there is a zero per cent probability of precipitation in Mumbai tonight. This means expect a complete 20-over-per-side encounter.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog of the India vs England T20 World Cup second semi-final. While New Zealand have already made their way into the summit clash, the winner of tonight’s game will face the Blackcaps. Stay connected to this space!