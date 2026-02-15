Rain could play spoilsport in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan this Sunday in Colombo. The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology indicates a high risk of rain that could disrupt the much-awaited contest at the R. Premadasa Stadium. According to AccuWeather, there is a 93% probability of precipitation on Sunday in Colombo. If rain interrupts the proceedings, cricket fans all around the globe will be left frustrated. However, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali is hoping that it does rain. "My prayer is that the almighty makes it rain," said Basit during a discussion on A Sports. On being asked if he wanted a full match, he reiterated, "I want rain."

For a T20 contest to produce a result, a 5-over-per-side contest is necessary. If this minimum requirement isn't fulfilled, the match will be abandoned.

Such a situation would see a point each being split between the two teams, as no "Reserve Day" is in place for any of the group stage matches.

India and Pakistan are currently tied at the top of Group A on four points from two matches, with the former leading on superior net run-rate.

If the points are shared, both sides will advance to the Super Eight stage with a game remaining. The other three sides in the group-the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia-can only achieve a maximum of four points.

Colombo Weather Forecast, Sunday:

During the daytime, there is a 65% chance of rain, with scattered thunderstorms and heavy cloud cover expected throughout the afternoon.

At night, the probability of precipitation drops to 25% (though some local reports suggest it could remain as high as 49%-65% during the early match hours around 7:00 PM).

The conditions, overall, are expected to be humid, with winds from the north at 11 mph.