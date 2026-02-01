While the Pakistan U19 team was being knocked out of the World Cup in Bulawayo, the Pakistan government announced via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that it would participate in the T20 World Cup but boycott the match against India on February 15. The ICC has not offered an immediate reaction to this incident. It is expected that the ICC will issue an official response once they receive a formal notification from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Strong repercussions are anticipated.

‘Pakistan Team Should Be Kicked Out'

In a post on the government's official X account, it was stated: "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India."

Reacting sharply to this, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan told NDTV: "Pakistan has troubled all cricket-playing nations and the ICC alike. This is the right time for the ICC to kick them out."

Wassan added that this would not harm India in any way. Instead, Pakistan cricket would suffer a massive loss. He believes this is the perfect opportunity for the ICC to set an example by teaching Pakistan cricket a lesson.

PCB Chief's Meeting with Pakistan PM

A few days ago, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi left the cricketing world in a state of uncertainty following a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On January 26, Naqvi met the Prime Minister in Islamabad and stunned the world by announcing on social media that a decision regarding the team's participation in the T20 World Cup would be made between Friday and Monday.

Naqvi had posted on X: “Had a productive meeting with PM Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

While Naqvi had set a deadline for Friday (January 29) or Monday (February 1), the Pakistan government tweeted from its official account a day earlier, and the PCB signalled its agreement by reposting the post.

Former Pakistani Cricketers Unite Against PCB

Following Mohsin Naqvi's initial statements, several legendary former Pakistani cricketers had united, insisting that the team must play in the World Cup. Former player and coach Mohsin Khan remarked, "We have issues with India, but we are playing all our matches in Sri Lanka. So then on what grounds will the PCB not send its team to the World Cup? It will be bad for our cricket."

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq stated, "I personally would like to see Pakistan compete in the World Cup. We have some good players, and our cricket needs to see our team doing well in big events." Former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez also emphasised that the board must send the team for the tournament.

Pakistan's World Cup Group Matches:

Feb 7: vs Netherlands – Colombo

Feb 10: vs USA – Colombo

Feb 15: vs India – Colombo

Feb 18: vs Namibia – Colombo