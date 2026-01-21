The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s request to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India. The decision was taken at an emergency board meeting on Wednesday which was attended by all members. All but two of the 12 board members voted against making any changes to the T20 World Cup schedule, and sources said that the BCB was informed that it has 24 hours to convey its final decision to the ICC. Should Bangladesh decide to stick to its position of not travelling to India for the competition, Scotland is likely to replace them.

Following IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman on the advice of BCCI, the BCB requested ICC to shift their World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka citing 'security concerns'. Since then, BCB and ICC held multiple meetings but the Bangladesh cricket board remained adamant on their stance to not play their matches in India.

The BCB even suggested an arrangement where they will swap with Ireland and by virtue of being part of Group B in the competition, they will play all of their group stage matches in Sri Lanka.

However, the suggestion was rejected by ICC and the latest decision by the global cricket governing body means that there will be no changes to the original schedule of the T20 World Cup.

The ICC have informed the BCB about their decision and the Bangladesh cricket board has 24 hours to respond to the decision. While Bangladesh have stuck to their stance till now, a decision to not travel to India will mean that they will no longer be a part of the T20 World Cup 2026.

While Scotland are the likely team to replace Bangladesh, media reports claimed that Cricket Scotland have not held any official talks with the ICC regarding the matter.

Back in 2009, Zimbabwe withdrew from the T20 World Cup in England for political reasons and were replaced by Scotland.