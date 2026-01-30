The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released 'Feel the Thrill', the official song of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, setting the tone for the tournament and celebrating the excitement and global passion of T20 cricket. Composed and sung by acclaimed Indian music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander, the track has been unveiled worldwide as the sonic heartbeat of the much-anticipated tournament being played in India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March. "When nations collide, action isn't watched, it's lived" - the song picks up with the fierce spirit the tournament upholds among the competing teams. The song mirrors the tournament's high-intensity campaign Feel the Thrill, blending energetic beats with lyrics that reflect the passion, drama and emotion of T20 cricket.

With a global sound and verses that bring the roar of cricket to the fore, 'Feel the Thrill' is crafted to resonate with fans from every corner of the cricketing world.

The song sets the vibes for the tournament even before a single ball is bowled. "This is where national pride swings with every shot/Where passion hits as hard as the ball" brings out what is at stake as 20 teams lock horns across 55 matches for the ultimate T20 crown.

A song made for the biggest stage

The wait is over. The magic is here

Presenting the Official Event Song of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Feel it. Sing it. Live it

SONG LIVE NOW ON ALL AUDIO PLATFORMS



Music Credits



Song Title: Feel the Thrill

Composed, Arranged,... pic.twitter.com/GDbOBjD4tH — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2026

Mr. Sanjog Gupta, ICC CEO, said: "ICC's pinnacle events are global cultural extravaganzas bringing together the best of lifestyle, entertainment, community and experiential diversity, with a compelling athletic spectacle at their heart. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is uniquely competitive, thrilling and expressive, where moments turn into life-long memories for players and fans alike.

The official song for the tournament aspires to bring this spirit to life, using its music to connect fans, celebrate diversity and turn the event into a shared worldwide celebration of the best that our sport offers."

Anirudh Ravichander said: "Every cheer, every silence, every heartbeat connects in the same tune when it comes to cricket. It's a feeling, an emotion. I'm glad to be associated with the Feel the Thrill campaign and official song. This is our attempt to bring the global fans together in a spirited unity up and above the fierce on-field rivalry that is set to unfold across the subcontinent."

Fans can enjoy the track available on digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, Instagram, Facebook and others.

The 2026 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup promises a month of fast-paced action with the tournament returning to the subcontinent, co-hosted by two nations with rich cricketing history and past World Cup success.

India start the tournament as defending champions and will chase history as no host nation has ever lifted the trophy at home. With tickets starting from just ₹100 and LKR1000, fans are in for a thrilling experience.

The matches will be played across eight venues in seven cities - the Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)