Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy masterclass paved the way for Jasprit Bumrah to script history during India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Bumrah became India's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history after dismissing Corbin Bosch in the penultimate over of the South African innings. The record-breaking moment was draped in drama. Bumrah delivered a trademark, pin-point yorker that Bosch managed to dig out directly back toward the bowler. While Bumrah showed lightning reflexes to snatch the ball with one hand, he initially did not appeal for a caught and bowled, assuming the ball had bumped off the ground before reaching him.

However, Suryakumar showcased exceptional captaincy acumen, prompting the on-field umpire to review whether the ball had trapped or carried, as he was confident Bosch was out. Upon referral to the third umpire, replays confirmed the ball had hit the bat and popped up directly to Bumrah without touching the turf. The decision was overturned to out handing Bumrah his record-breaking wicket.

Meanwhile, South Africa handed defending champions India their first loss of the ongoing T20 World Cup, keeping their own unbeaten run intact. The Proteas registered a dominant 76-run victory in Ahmedabad, taking a massive step toward the tournament's semi-finals.

Chasing a target of 188, India's lineup crumbled under pressure, losing wickets at regular intervals before being bundled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. The spin-pace duo of Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj did the heavy lifting, sharing seven wickets between them to trigger the Indian collapse

South Africa posted 187/7 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first, with David Miller (63), Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44 not out) being the aggressors. Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 3-15, while Arshdeep Singh took 2-28.