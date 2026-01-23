The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made a final roll of the dice regarding its demand to move its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. Days after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected their request to shift the games, the BCB reportedly wrote another letter to the global body seeking intervention from the ICC's independent Dispute Resolution Committee. On Thursday, the BCB announced that it will not send the national team to India for the tournament, which starts July 7.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), the BCB is hopeful that the ICC will respond to their letter and refer their demand for a change in venue to the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC).

The DRC consists of independent lawyers and is an arbitration body that resolves disputes related to the ICC. It operates under English law, with proceedings seated in London.

The DRC is not only an appeal forum; it also assesses the lawfulness and interpretation of ICC decisions. Its verdicts are final and binding, with no right of appeal except on very limited procedural grounds.

ICC on Wednesday rejected the BCB's request to move their matches out of India for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup via video conference, which was convened to discuss the way forward. The BCB President, Aminul Islam Bulbul, confirmed on Thursday that the BCB stands firm in its decision not to play its ICC Men's World Cup matches in India, following the ICC's rejection of its request.

As per the current schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Litton Das-led side is then scheduled to face Italy on February 9 at the same venue before facing England in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium.

(With ANI Inputs)