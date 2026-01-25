It's official: Bangladesh will take no part in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed this Saturday that Scotland will replace them after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send its national team to India for the tournament, which starts February 7. While it was earlier reported that the players were keen on competing regardless of the venue, they were not consulted by the board, as the decision was made solely by the government. With the players feeling sidelined, Bangladesh cricket stands at a crossroads following the ICC's final verdict.

Financial Implications For Bangladesh After T20 World Cup Exit

Financial Implications of the Withdrawal Bangladesh is likely to lose between $300,000 and $500,000 (roughly 3.6 to 6.7 crore BDT) in participation fees for the group stages alone. Despite the ICC's assurance that there is no credible security threat, the BCB remained firm in its stance. Under the Member Participation Agreement (MPA), the global body can impose a fine of up to $2 million (approx. 24 crore BDT) for refusing to travel without a valid justification.

Furthermore, reports suggest Bangladesh could lose up to $27 million (approx. 325-330 crore BDT), roughly 60% of the BCB's annual income, if they are excluded from the tournament's revenue share. Additionally, players' contracts with international brands, including Indian sports equipment giants SG and SS, are under review, potentially costing top stars millions in off-field income.

Bangladesh earlier informed the ICC that they would not travel to India due to security concerns amid deteriorating relations between the two nations and requested that their matches be relocated to Sri Lanka. However, the ICC reiterated that the T20 World Cup will proceed as per schedule, with Bangladesh's matches to be played in India.

ICC also gave a 24-hour deadline to BCB for conveying its final decision on playing the tournament as planned.

(With IANS Inputs)