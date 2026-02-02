Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday that Eshan Malinga will miss the third and final T20I of the series against England on Tuesday due to a dislocated shoulder. The injury puts the slingy pacer's World Cup participation at risk after he sustained the blow during Sunday's match in Pallekele. After a lengthy rain interval, when Malinga bowled the third ball of the eighth over to Tom Banton, he appeared to jerk his left (non-bowling) shoulder during his delivery stride and fell to the ground in his follow-through. He was left clutching his shoulder in pain. The delivery turned out to be a beamer and was declared a no-ball.

Malinga has taken eight wickets in eight matches since his debut in November last year against Zimbabwe, with an average of 26.87 and a strike rate of 17.1. He also had a brilliant IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last year, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.31 and an excellent strike rate of 12.31. This injury is a significant setback for both him and the Sri Lankan team.

"He will return to Colombo today, where he will undergo an MRI scan to assess the extent of the injury and determine the next course of action," an SLC media release stated, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Pramod Madushan, who was added to the squad as backup for Dushmantha Chameera, will presumably replace Malinga, as no additional replacement has been announced. The Sri Lankan board will require ICC approval to make any changes to the squad after the January 31 deadline. SLC's delay in announcing the final squad has led to uncertainty over whether Malinga will retain his place in the final 15.

Sri Lanka have plenty of options should they need to make a change. Nuwan Thusara has been their primary strike bowler in T20Is over the past year. The main contenders among the fast bowlers include Madushan and Nuwan Thusara, along with Asitha Fernando and the two left-armers, Binura Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka. Madushan will likely get an opportunity to present his case for a spot in the final T20 World Cup squad in the third T20I on Tuesday.