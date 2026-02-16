England vs Italy LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: England face off against Italy for in a virtual knockout game. A statement that would be common in the world of football is now true in cricket, as the two European nations face off in the T20 World Cup 2026. Both sides are vying for a Super 8 spot, and defeat for either team would severely impact their qualification hopes. This is the final Group C match for Harry Brook-led England, who have won two out of their three games so far. Victory for them would guarantee a Super 8 spot, and end Italy's hopes. However, a win for Italy would not only keep their hopes own chances alive, but also bring Scotland into the qualification picture.

When will the England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place on Monday, February 16 (IST).

Where will the England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match be held?

The England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

What time will the England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India, Sky Sports Cricket in the UK and Sky Italia in Italy.

Where to follow the live streaming of the live streaming of the England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The England vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)