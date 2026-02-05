India batter Tilak Varma was on the receiving end of a joke by pacer Arshdeep Singh following their T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa on Wednesday. Arshdeep, who is quite well known for his humour, was seemingly filming a video of Ishan Kishan and Tilak, something that the latter seemed to be annoyed by. Tilak could be seen having a meal after the match, and appeared to scold Arshdeep in jest for filming him without taking permission.

"Bina permission ke videos mat le (Don't film videos without permission)," Tilak could be heard telling Arshdeep in the video.

Tilak and Arshdeep both contributed to India's 30-run victory over South Africa in the warm-up match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Watch: Tilak Varma 'scolds' Arshdeep Singh for dressing room joke

After the warm-up match against South Africa, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma were having fun in the dressing room.



Without informing Tilak, Arshdeep Singh suddenly started making a reel by covering Tilak, which annoyed Tilak and made him angry. pic.twitter.com/BBGefO7rtu — Jara (@JARA_Memer) February 4, 2026

The left-handed batter, playing his first match after recovering from injury, smashed 45 off 19 balls.

Arshdeep, on the other hand, picked up a wicket and conceded just 29 runs in his four overs.

Opting to bat first, the hosts put on a batting exhibition, led by Ishan Kishan's explosive 53 off just 20 balls. Kishan and Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start, racing to 80/1 inside six overs before both openers retired out to give others game time.

Tilak (45 off 19) and captain Suryakumar Yadav continued the onslaught with a rapid 66-run stand, while late cameos from Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, and a blistering 30 off 10 balls from Hardik Pandya powered India to an imposing 240/5.

In response, South Africa's chase was rocked early when Arshdeep Singh dismissed George Linde for a duck. Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton briefly revived hopes with a 65-run partnership, but Markram retired out, and Dewald Brevis, Rickelton and David Miller's wickets fell in quick succession, swinging momentum firmly back to India. Despite fighting contributions from Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen, South Africa fell short by 30 runs.

India now turn their focus to their World Cup opener against the USA on Saturday.

