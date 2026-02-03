Pakistan has set the world of cricket on edge with its recent decision to boycott its T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India on February 15. The decision to boycott the game coincidentally came on the same day the Indian U-19 team knocked Pakistan out of the U-19 World Cup semi-final race. The move is being viewed by Pakistan experts and fans as a strong message to the BCCI and the Indian cricket team. One such fan tried to rile up ex-India opener Aakash Chopra, citing the Asia Cup incident where both teams did not shake hands. "You started it with no handshake, and we finished by not playing with you at all. Now enjoy the party," the fan wrote on X.

Chopra's reply was blunt and impactful. "Aaj hi toh khele. Pakistan's Under-19 Team is a Pakistani team. Denouncing your own kids just because they lost? That's shameful behaviour," Aakash Chopra wrote on X.

Aaj hi toh khele. Pakistan's Under-19

Team is a Pakistani team? Denouncing your own kids just because they lost? That's shameful behaviour. https://t.co/QiE1oakK75 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 1, 2026

The India-Pakistan clash is the most anticipated fixture of any ICC event, drawing peak global viewership, high sponsorship interest, and major broadcast revenues.

The host broadcaster could incur advertisement revenue losses ranging from Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore for a marquee game whose 10-second commercial slot can cost up to Rs 40 lakh.

While a walkover would hand full points to India, the ICC retains the authority to impose financial penalties on the PCB.

For a walkover to be awarded, the opposition team must be present on the ground for the coin toss.

The Indian team will therefore travel to Sri Lanka, and Suryakumar Yadav will walk out for the toss. Once Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha does not appear, the match referee will award a walkover and two points to India.

There could also be a host of sanctions awaiting Pakistan, including docking of WTC points, no movement in ICC rankings, top member nations refusing to tour the country, and-last but not least-sanctions on the participation of players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan are scheduled to open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. All their matches will be played at the SSC ground in Colombo.