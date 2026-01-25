Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 exit was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday, with the sport's global governing body announcing the inclusion of Scotland as a replacement team. This bold decision was taken by the ICC after the Bangladesh cricket team failed to receive approval from its government to travel to India for the tournament. The Bangladesh government refused to budge on its stance, requesting that the team's matches be moved to Sri Lanka; however, with the tournament only a couple of weeks away, the ICC turned down the request.

Bangladesh's refusal to play in India came despite the players adopting a clear position, expressing their willingness to participate in a T20 World Cup for which the national team had been preparing for months, if not years. The development, consequently, has left the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) in a sorry state.

In a statement, the WCA said:

"The withdrawal of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, and the resulting absence of a valued cricketing nation from cricket's pinnacle international T20 event, is a sad moment for our sport, the Bangladeshi players, and the fans. It is a situation that requires deep reflection.

"Cricket is at its strongest when every team and every player is treated with respect, supported appropriately and consistently, and able to participate on fair terms. The game is at its best when all participants are genuine contributors to its success.

"In recent times, the WCA has become increasingly concerned by broader trends in the sport, including agreements not being honoured, rights being eroded, and a lack of meaningful consultation with players and their representatives. All of this amounts to a careless approach to people that should not belong in cricket. It also highlights significant issues with the game's existing operating model at a global level. These issues, if left unaddressed, will weaken trust, unity, and ultimately the health and future of the game we love.

"This moment provides an opportunity for reflection across cricket. Rather than allowing division or exclusion to take hold, we call on the game's leaders to work with all stakeholders-including governing bodies, leagues, and players-to unite the sport, not divide it, in the shared interest of the game's long-term health and success.

"On behalf of players and their associations around the world, we continue to offer our support to the Bangladeshi players, who miss out on an opportunity to compete on the world stage, and to their association (CWAB). We reiterate our commitment to work constructively with the BCB and all other stakeholders to strengthen and grow our game globally."

With a precedent now set, it would be interesting to see how the future Bangladesh matches, especially against India, are treated.