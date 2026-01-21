As the deadlock between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladesh over the T20 World Cup 2026 continues, senior national player Najmul Hossain Shanto has clarified the team's stance. Despite multiple meetings, neither the ICC nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has shown signs of relenting. The ICC maintains that Bangladesh must travel to India as per the original schedule, while the BCB remains defiant, repeatedly requesting that the global governing body shift their matches to Sri Lanka.

Unconfirmed reports have surfaced suggesting the ICC is contemplating replacing Bangladesh with Scotland should the former refuse to proceed. This uncertainty has left the squad concerned about its immediate future. During a press conference, Shanto emphasised that the players are not keen on missing a tournament of such stature; for them, competing in the World Cup, scheduled to begin on 7 February, remains the top priority.

"There wasn't really an opportunity to talk about it," Shanto said on Tuesday. "Those of us involved with the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) have been very busy with matches. On top of that, recent events have affected the players mentally. It has been a very tough time."

"As cricketers, we always want to play," he continued. "And when it's an event like the World Cup, of course we want to be there. These tournaments don't come around often. I see it as a big opportunity for us to play good cricket."

The negotiations thus far have only involved board members. Consequently, Shanto noted that he is unaware of the internal discussions or what may unfold in the coming days.

"I don't really know what is happening internally, so it's difficult for me to comment. But as players, we definitely want to play," he added. "I believe if these matters are resolved properly and we get the opportunity, Inshallah, it will be very good for the players to take part in the World Cup."

Earlier, Bangladesh's T20 captain, Litton Das, also claimed there had been no formal communication with the players regarding the dispute. "I don't know, but there has been no communication with me. Many things in life are not ideal, but you have to accept them according to the situation," Das remarked.