As the alleged 'January 21st' deadline, given to Bangladesh over finalising their T20 World Cup 2026 participation stance, nears, the suspense around the tournament has entered a decisive stage, where all potential options are being explored. As reports suggest that the Bangladesh team could be removed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), rumours of Scotland potentially replacing them in the tournament have also started doing the rounds. As Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's Youth and Sports Adviser, was asked about the 'deadline and potential replacement', he clarified that the country isn't willing to budge on its demands.

Nazrul was asked about Bangladesh's stand on the eve of the January 21st deadline; he said that the ICC hasn't formally informed them of potential exclusion from the tournament.

"We can't be forced to play in India with unreasonable and unrealistic pressure. Haven't heard formally that they will exclude us and take Scotland instead. If ICC bows to BCCI and puts pressure on us, if they put unrealistic demands, we will not accept. There have been examples where India has refused to travel to Pakistan, ICC changed the venue. We have asked for venue change, for a logical reason. They can't force us to play in India by exerting undue and unreasonable pressure," Nazrul said in a press conference on Tuesday.

A couple of rounds of meetings have taken place between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) since the controversy broke.

The top body has reportedly given an ultimatum to BCB to give their final decision on whether they will send the Bangladesh cricket team to India or not for the upcoming ICC World Cup by January 21. If the BCB refuses to send its team to India, the ICC is likely to name a replacement, and, as per the current rankings, it could be Scotland.

The T20 World Cup will start on February 7. Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They will next face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then be pitted against the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata and will conclude their group-stage campaign with a clash against Nepal on February 17.