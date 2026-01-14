The Bangladesh Cricketers' Welfare Association has threatened a boycott that could disrupt two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches scheduled for Thursday, protesting against what players describe as disparaging remarks made by a senior board official. The flashpoint is comments made to the media by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Finance Committee chairman M. Nazmul Islam, which have angered players across teams. Mohammad Mithun, president of the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh, said the remarks were unacceptable and undermined players' dignity, adding that the association is demanding Nazmul Islam's resignation. With tensions escalating, the situation remains fluid and BPL organisers are bracing for potential disruption.

BCB director M. Nazmul Islam had earlier called former captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent". Iqbal had advocated dialogue between Bangladesh, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the BCCI over the T20 World Cup venue row. Bangladesh are unwilling to travel to India for the tournament, starting February 7, after Mustafizur Rahman was barred from playing in IPL 2026.

Then on Wednesday, Nazmul said the Bangladesh board would not lose much if its cricket team did not play the T20 World Cup.

"The board has no profit or loss here," BCB Finance Committee chairman M. Nazmul Islam told reporters on Wednesday. "Whether Bangladesh plays here or not, there is no profit or loss for the board - at least for this World Cup."

The BCB has since distanced itself from Nazmul's comments. "The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to address recent comments made by a member of the Board that have generated concern. The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket," it said in a statement.

"The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board's designated spokesperson or the Media & Communications Department. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board."

The cricket body also warned of "appropriate disciplinary action".

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board also makes it clear that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or cause harm to the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket," it said.

"The Board unequivocally reaffirms its full support for and respect towards all cricketers, past and present, who have represented the country with dedication and pride. Players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket, and their contributions and welfare continue to be a top priority."