The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided against travelling to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, in the wake of the recent controversy that saw its pacer Mustafizur Rahman being released from his Indian Premier League (IPL) contract by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Mustafizur was released by KKR on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), amid heightened tensions between the two countries over the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. It has now been reliably learned that the Bangladesh team is no longer willing to play its T20 World Cup matches in India, and want them to be shifted to Sri Lanka.

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.

In a Facebook post, Asif Nazrul, an advisor to Bangladesh who also oversees the country's youth and sports ministry, said that during the meeting, the BCB decided against travelling to India for the T20 World Cup. “Bangladesh will not go to India to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has taken this decision today. We welcome this decision, which has been taken in the context of the aggressive communal policies of the Indian Cricket Board,” he said.

With the BCCI not allowing Rahman to play in India following a demand by some people due to the killing of Hindus by mobs in Bangladesh, Nazrul expressed apprehension about the safety of its players in India and therefore sought a change of venue.

"I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to submit a written explanation of the entire matter to the ICC. The Board should clearly state that when a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, is unable to play in India, the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling there to participate in the World Cup. I have also directed the Board to request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka," Nazrul had written in an earlier Facebook post.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play T20 World Cup matches against the West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, England on February 14, and Nepal on February 17, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, respectively.

Furthermore, Nazrul has asked the advisor to stop broadcasting IPL matches in Bangladesh. "Additionally, I have asked the Adviser for Information and Broadcasting to suspend the broadcast of IPL matches in Bangladesh. Under no circumstances will we tolerate any disrespect toward Bangladesh cricket, Bangladeshi cricketers, or Bangladesh itself," he added.

With IANS inputs