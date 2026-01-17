The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remained firm on its stance of not travelling to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 during a meeting with International Cricket Council (ICC) officials on Saturday. The BCB formally requested that the ICC move its World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing "security concerns." This request follows the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders releasing Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, reportedly after receiving instructions from the BCCI. The ICC has held multiple meetings with the BCB regarding the standoff; however, despite repeated requests, the BCB made it clear that it will not change its position. The ICC is likely to announce its final decision next week following further internal deliberations.

The BCB suggested that Bangladesh can swap groups with Ireland and that will mean that they will be able to play all of their group matches in Sri Lanka. According to the offer, Bangladesh will become a part of Group C while Ireland will be moved to Group B.

Ireland are scheduled to play their group stage matches in Colombo and Pallekele.

"During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government's views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders."

"The discussions were conducted in a constructive, cordial and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues. Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed," the official press release from BCB read.

"The ICC delegation was represented by Gaurav Saxena, General Manager, Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager, Integrity Unit. Gaurav Saxena was unable to attend the meeting in person as his visa was received later than anticipated and therefore joined the discussions virtually. Andrew Ephgrave attended the meeting in person."

"From the BCB's side President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. The BCB and the ICC have agreed to continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter," it added.