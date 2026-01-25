Former Asian Cricket Council (ACC) CEO Syed Ashraful Haque has delivered a scathing verdict on Bangladesh's refusal to tour India for the T20 World Cup. After the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected their request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterated its stance on security concerns, stating that it is acting on government directives. However, Haque, a former BCB general secretary, feels that the final decision should have been left to the players.

"A call like this is made by the board, never by the government. I accept that governments give permission for teams to travel abroad. But when there's a security issue, boards usually lay out the arrangements to the players and let them decide. Whoever wants to go, goes; whoever doesn't, doesn't - without punishment. That's the standard process," Haque told Cricbuzz.

It has been reported that while the players were ready to travel to India, they were not consulted about the move, as the decision was entirely the Bangladesh government's call.

Haque also warned the BCB that political interference could isolate Bangladesh from world cricket.

"It is very unfortunate that the present board is totally subservient to a government decision. The damage left behind could have far-reaching consequences, with Bangladesh being seen as a troublemaker in cricket circles. Any self-respecting board would have shared the ICC's security measures with the players and let them take the call. Instead, players have been deprived of their lifetime ambition of playing a World Cup," he added.

He also suggested that pulling out of an ICC event could invite sanctions.

"We have signed an agreement, and security is overseen by the ICC. If we withdraw, there will be consequences. We may have won a political fight, but we have lost the war in cricket," he explained.

"Broadcast tenders are floated with territorial viewership in mind. Bangladesh's audience is among the largest globally, and losing that market would have serious financial implications."

On Saturday, ICC removed Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, and replaced them with Scotland.