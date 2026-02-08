The 2026 T20 World Cup has taken another dramatic turn following Pakistan's decision to boycott their match against India on 15 February. In a bid to resolve the escalating tension, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President, Aminul Islam Bulbul, has headed to Lahore for a crucial meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In fact, two ICC officials, are also flying to Lahore for a meeting involving both BCB and PCB. The controversy began when the BCB, backed by Bangladesh's interim government, refused to send its national team to India for its group-stage matches, citing security concerns. Bangladesh had formally requested that its fixtures be relocated to Sri Lanka, the tournament's co-host.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the proposal following an independent security assessment that found no specific threat. When the BCB missed the final participation deadline in late January, the ICC was left with little choice but to remove Bangladesh from the biennial event, replacing them with Scotland in Group C.

Pakistan's Intervention and the "Marquee" Boycott

In an unprecedented move, the Pakistan government and the PCB have thrown their weight behind Bangladesh. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the national team has been directed to boycott their high-profile clash against India, scheduled for 15 February in Colombo.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has described Bangladesh's exclusion as "unjust" and "politically motivated," asserting that no board should be pressured into playing in a location where they feel unsafe.

NDTV sources indicate that the meeting between Bulbul and Naqvi aims to break the current deadlock. The two boards are expected to present a united front before meeting with ICC officials later today.

The cricketing world is watching closely. With the India vs Pakistan match, the tournament's biggest commercial draw, only a week away, the ICC faces immense pressure to find a resolution that satisfies all parties without compromising the tournament's integrity.

The ICC has already warned the PCB against going ahead with the 'boycott' plan, as the decision is likely to invite severe sanctions, ranging from heavy financial penalties and the forfeiture of points to a potential suspension of the board's membership and the loss of hosting rights for future global events.

ICC Hopeful Of Change In Stance

ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta has also been to Colombo to meet with the President of the Sri Lankan board, Shammi Silva who sent the email to Naqvi to play the India match in the World Cup.

The ICC has already sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the 'Force Majeure' clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India after the PCB tried to wriggle out of the situation by putting the onus on its government.

But there is a glimmer of hope now as PCB has approached the ICC for deliberations, as per an ICC Director, who feels that the marquee clash will eventually take place.

With PTI Inputs