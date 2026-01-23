The 24-hour deadline given by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has ended and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not communicated their official position on the T20 World Cup participation, according to Cricbuzz. Bangladesh requested the ICC to shift their World Cup matches from India citing 'security concerns'. However, ICC rejected the request and gave BCB a 24-hour deadline to convey their official stance on the matter. While the BCB told the media that they will not be travelling to India for the World Cup. no official communication was sent to the ICC within the stipulated period. As a result, it is highly likely that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the competition.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka on Thursday after the BCB stood firm on their stance of not travelling to India for their World Cup fixtures following a meeting between the national sports adviser, the BCB and national cricketers, Aminul Islam said India were given the "privilege" of playing all their Champions Trophy matches at one venue, in Dubai.

Aminul Islam's remarks come after a meeting in Dhaka between Asif Nazrul, adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, BCB president Aminul Islam and CEO Nizamuddin, and several national team players, including Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jaker Ali, Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan.

"When a country refused to travel to another country for the Champions Trophy last February, the ICC organised a neutral venue for them. The team played all their Champions Trophy matches in that neutral venue. They played in one ground, staying in one hotel. It was a privilege," Aminul Islam said as per ESPNcricinfo.

The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7, with India and Sri Lanka to co-host the tournament. Aminul Islam also said he told the ICC that it could adopt the hybrid model of allowing Bangladesh to play in Sri Lanka.

"We are calling Sri Lanka co-hosts, but they are not co-hosts. Sri Lanka is part of the hybrid model where one country is going to play," Aminul said. "We indicated to the ICC that since our government is reluctant (to let us play in India), we want to take that option. Still, they denied our request. We will communicate with the ICC today. We are ready to play the World Cup in Sri Lanka. We don't want to play in India," he added.

(With ANI inputs)