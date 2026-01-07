The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday broke silence on its conversation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over security concerns pertaining to the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. The ICC has "conveyed willingness to work closely" with the BCB to address concerns related to the team's participation the showpiece event. This was after hostilities rose between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI's instructions. The move prompted a livid BCB to demand that its four World Cup matches in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka in a written submission to the ICC.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team's matches," the BCB said in a statement.

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," it added.

The ICC has not issued a public response to the BCB on this subject.

The T20 World Cup starts on February 7 and Bangladesh are due to play their four games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

NDTV Sources On T20 World Cup Venue Change

According to ICC sources speaking to NDTV, the governing body has explicitly rejected the BCB's proposal to shift the scheduled venues away from India. While tensions remain high regarding the hosting arrangements, the ICC is opting for a diplomatic approach, scheduling a series of high-level meetings intended to resolve the crisis and ensure the matches can proceed under mutually agreeable conditions.

In a move to stabilise the situation and maintain the integrity of the competition, the ICC has clarified that it has not asked Bangladesh to forfeit any points at this stage. Despite the logistical and political hurdles being discussed, the focus remains on finding a secondary solution through dialogue rather than punitive measures. Both organisations are expected to continue these deliberations over the coming days to provide clarity for the players and fans alike.

With PTI Inputs