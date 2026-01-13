Bangladesh's Sports Adviser, Asif Nazrul, recently suggested that his anti-India narrative had been vindicated, claiming the International Cricket Council (ICC) had validated security concerns raised by the country's board and government. During a press conference, Nazrul alleged that the ICC had identified three specific scenarios during the 2026 T20 World Cup that could pose a risk to Bangladeshi players and fans. However, the ICC swiftly issued a statement refuting these claims, clarifying that no such assessment had been shared with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

In an official response, the ICC emphasised that the T20 World Cup 2026 will proceed according to the current schedule. The governing body stated that the overall security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as "low to moderate"-a rating consistent with most major global sporting events.

Reports indicate that independent risk assessments found no specific or direct threats targeting the Bangladesh team, its officials, or any match venues in India.

Nazrul's Controversial Claims

During Monday's briefing, Nazrul detailed what he alleged were the ICC's findings. "We sent two letters to the ICC, after which their security team responded," Nazrul stated. "They claimed that the security threat to the Bangladesh team would increase if three conditions were met:

- If Mustafizur Rahman is included in the squad.

- If supporters wear the national jersey of Bangladesh in public.

- As the Bangladesh elections approach.

"This supposed statement proves beyond doubt that the environment in India is unsuitable for our team. If the ICC expects us to drop our best bowler, asks our fans to hide their jerseys, or expects us to postpone elections for a tournament, those are bizarre and unreasonable expectations."

ICC's Fact-Check

The ICC's firm rebuttal has debunked the narrative spread by Nazrul amidst ongoing political tensions between the two nations. The contradiction has left the Bangladeshi sports leadership in an embarrassing position, particularly given the specific nature of the claims regarding Mustafizur Rahman and the national jersey.

The ICC maintains that its position is unchanged and expects all participating nations to fulfil their Terms of Participation. A formal, detailed communication on the matter is expected to be released by the ICC shortly.