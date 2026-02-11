Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was on Wednesday forced to miss the team's opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Ireland after suffering a groin injury during training earlier in the week. Travis Head is leading the side in Marsh's absence against Ireland. "Mitchell Marsh will miss the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after sustaining a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week. He is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement," a Cricket Australia statement said.

The injury has caused internal testicular bleeding.

"Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice," it further stated.

Standby player Steve Smith, who hasn't played a T20I since Februaray last year but has been in good nick in the format, will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required.

