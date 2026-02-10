It isn't unusual for Pakistan to drag politics into cricketing affairs. Whether it was their unnecessary intervention in the T20 World Cup 2026 controversy involving Bangladesh and the International Cricket Council (ICC), or their decision to keep India's Asia Cup trophy captive, Pakistan has repeatedly shown how not to run sports. Just before the government announced an expected U-turn on its stance barring the national team from playing India on February 15, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi invoked the country's army chief, Asim Munir, in the conversation.

During a Pakistan Super League (PSL) press conference, Naqvi was asked about ICC "threats" regarding the continuation of Pakistan's boycott stance for the upcoming India match. The PCB chief once again revealed his political mindset, bringing Asim Munir into the discussion.

"Neither am I intimidated by the threats from India and the ICC, nor is the Government of Pakistan. And as for Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, you already know him, he never gets afraid," Naqvi said in response to a reporter's question.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said “ Neither I am afraid of India's threats nor the Pakistan government is. And you know the Field Marshal too” pic.twitter.com/v5kUQWheti — KHURUM ABBAS (@KHURUM455) February 9, 2026

For those unfamiliar, Asim Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal, the highest military honour in Pakistan, in May 2025. His promotion came in the wake of escalating border tensions with India during Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Boycott U-Turn

The reversal was confirmed after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who briefed him on negotiations between Pakistan's cricket board, the ICC, and other member boards.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its match against India," the government's official X account announced.

"Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket and supporting the continuity of this global sport across all participating nations," the statement added.