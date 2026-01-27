Scotland on Monday announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on February 7 and co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The European side was added to the T20 World Cup after the International Cricket Council replaced Bangladesh with the European side (Scotland), after the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) refusal to send its team to India for the marquee tournament due to security concerns. Scotland will be captained by captain Richie Berrington and has previously participated in six of the nine editions of the T20 World Cup (2007, 2009, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2024).

Apart from the 15-member squad, Scotland has also named two travelling reserves and three non-travelling reserves for the upcoming marquee tournament.

Steve Snell, Cricket Scotland Head of Performance, is optimistic that the team is ready for the varying challenges of playing in the sub-continent conditions.

"The coaching staff, selectors, and I are all really excited about the squad that has been picked. We feel it's well-balanced and caters for a lot of different scenarios and challenges that the team will face in India," Snell said as quoted by ICC.

"There's obviously a great opportunity for Zainullah Ihsan, and whenever he's played at youth level or for the "A" squad, he's shown an exciting range of skills and bowled at genuine pace. We're delighted for him and excited to see how he performs on his first international tour," Snell said.

"Oli Davidson has worked tirelessly on his skills and shown tremendous desire and work ethic in recent months to improve, and he also thoroughly deserves his call-up. All the players are really excited to take on the best in the world and grasp the opportunity that has been afforded to them. The squad is full of high-quality cricketers ready to perform, and they are keen to make an impact on the big stage," Snell added.

Scotland has been placed in Group C and will face England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. Their opening fixture will take place on 7th February at Eden Gardens against the West Indies.

Scotland for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 squad:

Richie Berrington (captain), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis.

Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear.

