Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who previously labeled Abhishek Sharma a "slogger," issued a significant warning to the Indian batter amid his dismal T20 World Cup run. Abhishek registered his third consecutive duck of the competition when he was dismissed by the Netherlands' Aryan Dutt in the very first over of his team's final group-stage clash. Abhishek failed to connect properly with a straight-ish delivery from Dutt that skidded on to hit the stumps. With this dismissal, Abhishek equaled the unwanted record for the most ducks by an Indian in T20 World Cup history.

Amir noted that Abhishek appears to want every delivery to pitch inside his comfort zone and advised him against trying to hit every ball for a boundary.

"Saim [Ayub] had the same issue when he started in the PSL a few years back. He was new and was hitting no-look shots. Nobody knew his weakness because most of his shots were on the leg side. Now, if you bowl on the third or fourth stump line, he struggles to decide. Even in his last two matches, he was dismissed playing on the off side. Unless he improves his off-side game, he cannot progress. Strong bowlers will always test your weakness and push you out of your comfort zone," Amir said on Geo News.

"It is the same for Abhishek. He wants every ball in the slot so he can hit it. But at the highest level, or in ODIs, har ball lapete mein nahi le sakte (you cannot slog every ball in pressure cricket). Salman Agha and Aryan Dutt got him out in a similar fashion. International cricket will expose you."

Sharma has registered five ducks in T20Is in 2026, putting him with some of the openers scoring the most ducks in a single calendar year in the shortest format.

The unwanted list includes Pakistan's Saim Ayub, who registered six ducks in 2025.

Sharma, who has now five ducks as an opener in 2026, has the second-most alongside Chaloemwong Chatphaisan (Thailand, 2024), Kushal Bhurtel (Nepal, 2024), Dharma Kesuma (Indonesia, 2025) and Parvez Hossain Emon (Bangladesh, 2025) -- all with five ducks apiece.

(With agency inputs)