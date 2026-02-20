India's star opener Abhishek Sharma is going through a lean patch in the T20 World Cup 2026. The swashbuckling batter is yet to open his account, having registered three consecutive ducks in the tournament. Abhishek was dismissed for a first-ball zero against the USA at the start of the tournament. He missed out on the Namibia game due to a stomach infection and returned to action against Pakistan, only to be dismissed for a four-ball duck. The southpaw followed it with a three-ball zero against the Netherlands in India's last Group A match.

As Abhishek, the No. 1 T20I batter, continues to wait for his first run in the T20 World Cup, former England captain Nasser Hussain has weighed in on his struggle.

"I think three ducks must make it mental. It is not like you are getting 10, 15, 20, and then you are like, 'I am okay'. Three ducks is suddenly, I mean, it is such a drop-off from where he has been. He is such a consistent hitter of a ball," Hussain told in a video uploaded by the ICC.

"You just need someone to have a little nudge on him, or even go to his room in the next couple of days, and put in the videos. I don't know if they have videos, I am talking like an old man now. Get your analyst to send you all your great knocks, which there are plenty, and just sit there for two days and remind yourself what a great batter you are, and what a great striker of the ball you are, just to get your mind into a good space," he added.

While Abhishek failed to score a single run, Team India won four out of four games in Group A to advance to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will face South Africa on February 22, then take on Zimbabwe on February 26, and West Indies on March 1 in the next round of matches.