Former Indian cricket team skipper Kris Srikkanth had some advice for star batter Abhishek Sharma after he was dismissed for a duck during the T20 World Cup match against Netherlands. It was Abhishek's third duck in a row and his lack of form has led to a bit of concern among both fans as well as experts. During his analysis on YouTube, Srikkanth said that Abhishek should take some time before attacking the bowlers and try to play the ball on merit. He went on to say that Abhishek should not change his game but just allow himself to settle down before playing his natural aggressive game.

"This dismissal he slogged and got out. When you've scored ducks in the first two games, take time for two balls at least. There is nothing wrong in getting your eye in. There must be something wrong with you if you are getting out for ducks. You only have to assess it yourselves and take a few balls. If I were him, I'll realize luck is not on my side, so I'll look to play straight for four deliveries and not across the line."

"I would tell Abhishek not to change his game but just take slightly more time. Just get the feel of it initially, but go for it even in that time if it's in your range. But don't play across the line. He never used to play across the line like this. You play across the line when your mind is not in control," Srikkanth said.

Srikkanth pointed out that in his opinion, Abhishek looked 'desperate' for runs during the game against Netherlands and took the example of Ishan Kishan to show that batters need a few deliveries before playing big shots.

"The No.1 T20 batter in the world can't score a run now. The way he got out in this match was a sign of desperation. This is where Abhishek Sharma also has to make his adjustment. Ishan Kishan takes a few balls to settle down before exploding. That time, Abhishek Sharma has to take," said Srikkanth

"Why are trying to smash every ball, Abhishek? Try to play four balls within the crease. There is nothing wrong in that. As a player, you have to make some personal adjustments. The world is cruel. People will praise when you are doing brilliantly but they'll criticize in a stretch like this," he added.