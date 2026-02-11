Indian cricket team star batter Abhishek Sharma was hospitalised due to a stomach infection and could miss the T20 World Cup encounter against Namibia, according to a report by Times Of India. Ahead of the group stage match against Namibia on Thursday, the report claimed that he was unwell even before the previous game against the USA and his condition worsened after playing the match. Abhishek was reportedly running a high temperature and was administered drips for immediate relief. The left-handed opener did not attend the team practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

“Abhi (Abhishek) still has a few issues with his tummy. We are hopeful that he'll be available for the game in two days' time,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told the media on Tuesday.

During the match against the USA, Abhishek was dismissed for a golden duck and he did not take the field during India's bowling. Sanju Samson fielded in his place for the entire innings. The youngster did not even come out for the post-match handshakes following his team's victory.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source told PTI.

Meanwhile, Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Washington Sundar has joined the Indian squad ahead of their second group-stage fixture against Namibia on February 12.

Speaking to the media at a pre-match press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, Doeschate also provided updates on key players, including Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

"Sundar joined the team yesterday, and he will train with the squad today," Doeschate revealed.

He added, "Bumrah has been bowling after a 10-day break, and he's feeling a lot better. He's moving well and will bowl again today."

Reflecting on India's recent win over the USA, Doeschate praised Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning performance. "Thankfully, our captain came good. He's had an indifferent time over the past year, but that's why he's surrounded by good people. His leadership and consistency are evident in the way he played and rescued the team last week," said India's assistant coach.

