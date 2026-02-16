Pakistan suffered their sixth straight defeat to India on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2026, crumbling to a 61-run loss after being bowled out for just 114. The result continues misery for Pakistan on the cricket field against India, and their head-to-head record now reads 8-1 in favour of India. The defeat has led to devastation and anger among multiple Pakistan fans and influencers, which have been expressed in aggressive ways. From smashing cakes on faces to breaking TVs, the meltdown has been significant on social media.

Pakistan's defeat comes after a few weeks of drama off the field, during which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to boycott the game, before ultimately overturning their decision after learning of the financial and sporting damages that could come their way.

The defeat, therefore, has triggered a string of memes on social media, while several reactions of Pakistan fans have gone viral. In one video, a Pakistan-based YouTuber could be seen smearing cake on his sister's face.

In another video, a fan goes on a seething rant before attempting to break his TV with a cricket bat.

A Pakistani youtuber smashed cake on the face of his own sister after pakistan lost brutally to India #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/70xyakcRA5 — Makya (@ccdx_2) February 15, 2026

The Epic MELTDOWN of Pakistani Cricket fan girl.



This is PURE POPCORN content pic.twitter.com/9CpNuUipFI — Chota Don (@choga_don) February 15, 2026

Frustrated Pakistan fan slams TV with a bat in anger.



Pakistan Fans said "Our job is just to explode bombs, we can't even do that"#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/VVHDiXnOCM — Abhishek Singh (@IAbhi_s) February 15, 2026

On game day, Ishan Kishan blended brute power with silken finesse in a breathtaking half-century before Jasprit Bumrah tore through Pakistan's top order with menacing precision, powering India to a commanding 61-run win and a Super 8 spot.

Kishan's supersonic 77 off 40 balls on a tacky Premadasa pitch was worth its weight in gold, carrying India to a competitive 175 for seven after they were asked to bat first.

Pakistan needed a strong Power Play segment to chase 176 on this surface. But Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) jettisoned big-hitting Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha to bowl out them for 114, reducing the much-anticipated match into a no-contest.

With PTI inputs