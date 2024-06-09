Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the mouth-watering T20 World Cup 2024 clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan, which will be played on Sunday in New York. On one hand, Rohit Sharma and co started off their campaign with a terrific eight-wicket victory against Ireland, while on the other hand, Pakistan faced a humiliating defeat against the World Cup debutants USA. Amid all the criticism, it will be interesting to see that how the Babar Azam-led side will be presenting itself against India. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, former India batter and renowned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu that the loss against USA will make Pakistan more vulnerable as they now need to adapt themselves to the tough pitch conditions of New York.

"They will be vulnerable because if you lose to a non-Test playing nation like USA, that's actually a mental scar. This game is played equally with both hands and mind. Whenever you lose, the wounds eventually heal but the mental scar remains. When they come here, adaptability is the key. This pitch is a witch. Any newly made pitch will have angulation. When the ball hits the ridge, it takes off. And on the very next delivery, it hits the turf and scoops a lot," Sidhu told India Today.

"Pakistan have lost to England, they have lost to USA and here they come to play on a pitch like this," he added.

As the pitch at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York has been facing a lot of criticism for producing low-scoring games, Sidhu stated that a newly-built stadium with drop-in pitch will need time to settle.

"It's not about what you want. Just do your best wherever you are, with whatever you have. When you expect someone to make a stadium in two months and then there's a drop-in pitch, it takes almost two-three months for you to roll the pitch and to settle the undulations. But if you expect these undulations to go overnight, then have to face the music even if you don't like the tune. For the first time in years, I have seen the ball dominate the bat. That's why you rate the ability in men by what they bring in Test cricket," said Sidhu.

India and Pakistan will be playing against each other on Sunday in New York. Team India will be aiming for their second win while Pakistan will aim to open their win tally.