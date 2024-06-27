South Africa sailed through to the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, beating Afghanistan comfortably in the first semi-final, but a big washout threat looms large in the second semi-final between India and England. Guyana is expected to witness incessant rain all throughout the day on Thursday, with the probability of showers being quite high during the scheduled timing of India's match against England. Sadly for the fans and the two teams, there's no reserve day in place for the contest either.

According to Accuweather, rain is expected to severely impact the second semi-final between India and England in Guyana. Unless something drastic happens, there remains a big chance of a complete washout in the match.

Why No Reserve Day For T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals?

June 28 has been kept as the 'travel day' for both the teams which will qualify for the final. With the summit clash set to be held just a day later (on June 29), the ICC couldn't create space for a Reserve Day in the semi-finals.

The India vs England day match on June 27 will have to be completed the same day. In fact, almost four extra hours have been allocated to the second semifinal to ensure that a result is obtained.

Minimum-Over Rule Change Benefits India:

With the chances of rain on Thursday being 90%, according to Accuweather, the possibility of zero rain interruption is negligible. While traditionally, a 5-over-per-side game is deemed enough to establish a result, in the semi-finals, a minimum of 10 overs per side will be required to complete the match.

It is the first time that the ICC introduced such a rule in the T20 World Cups. Earlier, a 5-over per side match was considered enough to get a result from the match.

Considering the weather forecast in Guayana, it might be difficult for the aurthorities to get even a 10-over-per-side contest possible. The rule change, however, will benefit India.

In case the match is washed out or either of the teams fails to bat for 10 overs, India will progress to the final as they had topped their group in the Super Eight.