The Pakistan cricket team take on Canada in a must-win clash at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. After losing their first two matches of the campaign - to the United States of America and the USA respectively - Pakistan are now up against Canada, a team that has won one of their first two games so far. Placed 4th in the 5-team Group A standings, Pakistan can't afford to put a single step wrong. But what if it rains in their match against Canada?

Even though the India vs Pakistan contest was interrupted by rain in the beginning, the contest still managed to pull off a 20-over-per-side game. On June 12, there's about a 25 percent chance of rain in New York. In the morning, the chances only remain about 11%. But, things can change rapidly.

Pakistan vs Canada Weather Report: Hourly Rain Update On New York (local time):

10:00 AM: 02 Percent

11:00 AM: 02 Percent

12:00 PM: 02 Percent

1:00 PM: 04 Percent

2:00 PM: 07 Percent

3:00 PM: 07 Percent

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Qualification Scenario:

Babar Azam's team should defeat Canada and Ireland by a big margin so that they can improve their net run rate which is at -0.150 at the moment. The USA, on the other hand, have a pretty healthy NRR of +0.626 while India's NRR is at +1.455.

Pakistan will qualify if India win their next two games against the USA and Canada, and the USA lose their remaining matches. Even if the USA face defeat against India, they can qualify for Super 8s with a win against Ireland. Pakistan don't have it all in their hands at the moment.

What happens if rain washes out Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Group 1 match?

If rain washes out the entire contest, points will be shared between Pakistan and Canada for the match, with both teams getting one point each. In that case, it would become impossible for Babar's men to topple USA's tally of 4 points. Hence, a washed-out contest would lead to Pakistan's elimination from the Super 8 race.

It also has to be remembered that there's no reserve day in place for any group-stage match in the T20 World Cup 2024.