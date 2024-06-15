Match 34 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, will feature Namibia taking on England (NAM vs ENG) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on June 15 at 10:30 PM IST.

Team Overview

Namibia holds the fourth position in the points table after playing three matches. Their recent performance saw them face a heavy defeat against Australia, losing by nine wickets. Despite this setback, Gerhard Erasmus stood out as the top fantasy player for Namibia, earning 50 points with his consistent contributions.

England, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table, also with three matches completed. They come into this match with a commanding victory over Oman, securing the win by eight wickets. Adil Rashid emerged as the top fantasy player for England, accumulating an impressive 134 points, highlighting his significant impact on the game.

Key Players to Watch

Namibia:

1. Gerhard Erasmus:

An all-rounder, Erasmus is a key player for Namibia. The right-handed top-order batter has scored 116 runs in his last five matches. Additionally, his off-break bowling has earned him four wickets, showcasing his ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game.

2. David Wiese:

Known for his versatility, Wiese has scored 37 runs and taken six wickets in his recent matches. His right-arm medium-fast bowling and reliable batting make him a crucial player for Namibia, offering experience and skill in all departments.

3. Ruben Trumpelmann:

A left-arm fast bowler, Trumpelmann has claimed seven wickets in his last five matches. His knack for taking critical wickets makes him a significant asset in Namibia's bowling lineup.

England:

1. Mark Wood:

The right-arm fast bowler has taken five wickets in his last five matches. His express pace and ability to generate bounce make him a formidable opponent for any batting lineup.

2. Jos Buttler:

A top-order right-handed batter and wicketkeeper, Buttler has scored 189 runs in his last five matches. His explosive batting style and sharp wicketkeeping skills are pivotal to England's success.

3. Philip Salt:

Another key player for England, Salt is a top-order right-handed batter and wicketkeeper. He has scored 107 runs in his last five matches, providing quick starts and building strong foundations for his team.

