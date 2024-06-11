"No sleep till morn"- this phrase from Lord Byron's famous poem, 'The Eve of Waterloo", came to life when almost the entire India was awake to see Rohit Sharma and Co. edge pace the arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2024 match on Sunday. Asked to bat first, India visibly struggled against Pakistan's pace attack and got bundled out for just 119. However, Team India got back on track with the ball and won the game by six runs, courtesy of pacer Jasprit Bumrah's magnificent spell of 3/14 in 4 overs.

After India's thrilling victory, social media got flooded with many memes as the fans mocked Babar Azam and co for their second consecutive loss in the ongoing World Cup.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the main architect of India's victory, scalping three wickets and leaking only 14 runs in his four-over spell. Apart from him, vice-captain Hardik Pandya also took two wickets and helped India restrict Pakistan to 113/7.

"It feels really good. We felt we were a little under and the wicket got a little better after the sun came out. We were really disciplined so it feels good. Tried to hit the seam as much as I could, tried to be as clear as I could with my execution and it all came out well so I felt happy," said Bumrah after India's win.

"Felt like we were playing in India, really happy with the support and that gives us energy on the field. We focus on the now. We've played two games and played really well. You stick to your processes and look to play well," he added.

India will now be going up against USA for their next Group A match on Wednesday in New York. On the other hand, Pakistan will be taking on Canada in their must-win game on Tuesday.