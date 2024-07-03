After the memorable triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India is stuck in Barbados, due to a hurricane threat. Rohit Sharma and co defeated South Africa in the summit clash and lifted the trophy on Saturday (IST), and were to leave for India on Sunday. However, they were forced to remain in the island nation as the Barbados government had to shut down the airport while all flights were cancelled. As per the reports, the team is now expected to be back home on Thursday morning, through a charter flight.

Ahead of their arrival in India, skipper Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh, shared some disturbing images of the hurricane's impact on Barbados' marine life.

On her Instagram story, Ritika shared an image of a dead fish and a turtle egg. These images were enough to show the harsh impact of the hurricane.

Team India's Flight Status:

An Air India special charter flight named AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- is set to bring back the Indian squad, its support staff, the players' families and some board officials and Indian media, who have been stranded here for the past three days due to hurricane Beryl.

The Rohit Sharma-led side won the title after pulling off a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final on Saturday.

The flight, which took off from New Jersey, USA on July 2, is expected to land in Barbados around 2 am local time.

As per the schedule, the flight is now expected to take off from Barbados at 4:30am (local time). It will take a 16-hour flying time to reach Delhi, where the team will land on Thursday at 6 am (IST) if there are no further delays in their departure.

The Grantley Adams International airport resumed its operations on Tuesday. Earlier, the Indian team was scheduled to leave around 6 pm local time on July 2 and arrive at 7.45pm (IST) on Wednesday.

With PTI Inputs