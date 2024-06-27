India captain Rohit Sharma played an innings of a lifetime as India marched into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a 24-run win over Australia in their last Super Eights fixture on Monday. Rohit combined brute force with elegance in his 92 off 41 balls as India amassed 205 for five after Australia opted to bowl on a batting beauty. In reply, Australia ended at 181 for seven. After the game, Rohit clarified his intent once again, saying he doesn't like to play for 50s and 100s, but it's the team goal that's of most importance to him.

"That's what I have to do (in the powerplay), try and see what the bowlers are doing, play accordingly. They changed their plans and tried to bowl against the breeze," Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony after being named the Player of the Match.

The Hitman, as he is popularly known by fans, said that he needed to opt for a smart approach and access all areas of the field to outstrategise Australia on the day.

"Needed to be smart, was just backing myself to do. You got to understand that bowlers are smart, they are not going to bowl into the breeze. I was thinking to hit everything that was possible. You can access all sides of the field, that is what I was trying to do. It has been a good wicket and you need to back yourself on good wickets, glad that it came off today. I told you that 50s and 100s don't matter to me. Need to put the bowlers under pressure, and you need big scores for that. I tried to access all sides of the field, not just one side," he asserted.

Staring at an early exit from the competition, Australia showed their familiar fighting spirit in the run chase via skipper Mitchell Marsh (37 off 28), who was back among the runs, and India's nemesis Travis Head (76 off 43), who played a blinder in the ODI World Cup final last year.

The trio of Kuldeep Yadav (2/24), Jasprit Bumrah (1/29) and Arshdeep Singh (3/37) eventually kept the Australians at bay. India finished as group toppers.

After their second loss in three games, Australia have left their fate in the hands of Afghanistan who take on Bangladesh later on Monday and are also in running for the second semifinal spot from Group 1.

India's third win in as many games in Super Eights gave them a date with defending champions England in the second semifinal in Guyana on Thursday.

Australia, as expected, showed plenty of fight in the chase before fizzling out in the death overs.

While Marsh enthralled with short-arm pulls into the stands, Head targeted the straight boundary. The southpaw smoked Hardik Pandya for a flat six down the ground, reminiscent of his ruthlessness in Ahmedabad on the ill-fated night of November 19.

Amid the high-quality hitting from Marsh and Head, Kuldeep's bowling stood out. One of his wickets, though, was purely down to the brilliance of Axar Patel who took a one-handed stunner on the jump at deep square leg to send back Marsh.

With 65 needed off 30 balls and Head in the middle, the match hung in balance before MVP Jasprit Bumrah returned to remove the opener with a slower ball and Australia could not press on thereafter.

Walking the talk once again, Rohit never took the foot off the pedal and went hammer and tongs against Starc, whose second over yielded as many as 29 runs, his most expensive in the format.

The first two sixes in the over came via delightful aerial drives over extra cover before he smashed one in the cow corner region.

The fourth maximum of the over came through a mishit that went all the way behind the stumps.

Rohit did the bulk of the damage in his 87-run stand with number three Rishabh Pant (15 off 14), who welcomed leg-spinner Adam Zampa into the attack with a six over long-on. Australia's trump card went wicket-less.

Another memorable shot of Rohit's innings was the down-on-one-knee six over deep mid-wicket off Pat Cummins in the latter's opening over.

Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 15), Hardik Pandya (27 not out off 17) and Shivam Dube (28 off 22) also played their part but India could not make the most of the last five overs, scoring only 43 runs for the loss of one wicket.

