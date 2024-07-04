The Indian cricket team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi met after their return from a victorious ICC T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies on Thursday. Stuck in Barbados for three days after the final, the Indian team landed in New Delhi at 6:00 AM and met PM Modi around 11:00 AM at his residence. As the Indian team posed for pictures with PM Modi and the T20 World Cup trophy, an incredible visual unfolded. PM Modi didn't touch the T20 World Cup trophy, and only held the hands of captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid and Rohit held the trophy using one hand each while PM Modi held their hands while posing for pictures. The incredible act by PM Modi has gone viral on social media.

PM Narendra Modi didn't hold the World Cup trophy, instead held Rohit and David's hands. pic.twitter.com/0gzbfHxGmx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2024

As an unsaid rule, trophies or medals won by teams or individuals are supposed to be touched by only those who have teams or athletes who have won them. PM Modi's act, hence, has been lauded by many on social media for his gesture.

PM Modi was also given a NaMo jersey from the Indian team as a gift.

The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival.



Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to… pic.twitter.com/9muKYmUVkU — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024

Post-meeting, the victorious cricketers departed to the Delhi airport to take a flight to Mumbai where a grand victory parade has been prepared for them at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium.



Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik told ANI that India captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at the Assembly.

"Today's program in Mumbai has been organised by BCCI. Team India players from Mumbai including Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey and Yashasvi Jaiswal will come to the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow to meet CM Eknath Shinde. Being a member of MCA, I invited the players and they have accepted my invitation...," Sarnaik said.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik has said that free entry will be given to the public for the Indian team's grand victory parade celebrating their win.

MCA member Jitendra Awhad said, "It's a good feeling. After a long time, India won the World Cup and after winning the World Cup, they are going to be welcomed at the land of Cricket, Mumbai. Not only in Mumbai but Cricket is a religion in the entire India..."



Earlier today the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital Delhi to a warm welcome from fans who awaiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

With ANI Inputs