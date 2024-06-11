Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Can Canada Put An End To Pakistan's Stumbling Campaign?
T20 World Cup 2024 PAK vs CAN LIVE Score: Pakistan look to pick themselves back up off the canvas as they face an ambitious Canadian side looking to steal a place in the T20 World Cup Super 8 phase.
Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
T20 World Cup 2024 PAK vs CAN LIVE Score: Still licking their wounds after the loss to India, Pakistan look to pick themselves back up off the canvas as they face an ambitious Canadian side looking to steal a place in the T20 World Cup Super 8 phase. A win against India would've given Pakistan a massive boost heading into this match, but failed to chase a mediocre target of 120. Now, Babar Azam and co. now stare at instant elimination with Canada riding high on confidence after stunning Ireland in their last outing. (Live Scorecard | T20 World Cup Points Table)
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Pakistan vs Canada LIVE Score Straight From New York
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Entering this tournament as an associate nation, and literal underdogs, Canada finds themselves in a position where they have minimal pressure and everything to gain. They have already made a statement by pulling off an impressive 12-run victory over full member nation Ireland, defying expectations. Their batting has contributed heavily and the likes of Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, and Shreyas Movva, all have been among the runs. The spin duo of Saad Bin Zafar and Junaid Siddiqui has been instrumental for Canada in the middle overs, showcasing their guile and control with the ball. Complementing their efforts has been the crafty bowling of Jeremy Gordon, who has effectively utilized his variations as well. If Canada manages to pull off a victory against the runner's-up Pakistan, it will give a huge boost to their morale and also might as well make them the contenders for Super 8s. But will they be able to execute the difficult task? Or will the wounded Pakistan strike a strong comeback? Stay tuned as the toss and teams are up next shortly.
Pakistan's chances of advancing to the Super 8 stage are extremely slim, as another defeat would effectively signal the end of their World Cup campaign. The men in green are feeling the heat, and a win has become an absolute necessity for them to keep their hopes alive. However, their batting unit has failed to fire collectively so far. While Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been among the runs, they have faced flak for their conservative approach with the willow. For Pakistan to stay afloat, they desperately need their top order to provide a blistering start followed by their middle order which has collapsed badly as well. If Pakistan manages to rectify their batting issues and find consistency with the bat, it will significantly bolster the effectiveness of their bowling attack, which has been their core strength thus far in the tournament. The Pakistani bowlers have been impressive, but they have lacked substantial run support due to the batting unit's underwhelming performances.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of this crucial Pool A match number 22 in the prestigious ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Today's clash features Pakistan taking on Canada at the Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium, New York. Canada is coming off a stunning win against Ireland and have got those two crucial points. However, it is a precarious situation for Pakistan, who are still reeling from a comprehensive and demoralizing loss against their arch-rivals India in their previous encounter.
... MATCH DAY ...
'Bruised and battered,' is the current state which can be used for Pakistan as they have thrown away a couple of games that they could have easily won and now find themselves on the brink. They did finish runners-up in the last edition of the T20 World Cup and are capable of even lifting the trophy but they seriously need to show more cohesiveness and execute their plans better. Now, they come up against a bouyant Canada side in Match number 21 of the ICC Men's World Cup 2024 which will be played at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, the same venue where Pakistan suffered that heartbreak against arch-rivals India. It is a must win game for both sides but Canada come into this game on the back of a formidable win against Ireland after a very solid showing against neighbors USA in their opening game which they did lose but both those performances will give them a confidence boost. As we talk more about Canada a lot of credit must go to how Saad Bin Zafar has led the side and they haven't backed down from a fight and some of the efforts in the field have been sensational. The likes of Aaron Johnson and Navneet Dhaliwal can be destructive at the top of the order but the man of Carribean origin, Nicholas Kirton has definitely been the standout with back-to-back half-centuries, the second one being a Player of the Match performance as well. Saad Bin Zafar and Junaid Siddiqui have done nicely in the middle overs with their spin bowling and Jeremy Gordon has used a brilliant mixture of slower balls, short balls and even the length which has yielded crucial wickets for his side. Moving on to Pakistan now and they really have a work to do as the batting has been nothing short of ordinary so far with glimpses of control in between. A lot relies on the duo of Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam at the top of the order and even though, they have scored runs, neither has looked to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Fakhar Zaman is another name who will be expected to make a big impact as he has looked the most positive out of all the batters but hasn't managed to do enough damage. The pace attack on the other hand is a big positive as it generally is and yet it feels, they are just missing a bit of cutting edge at vital times. The inclusion of Imad Wasim in the previous matches was positive as well but it is the man who should be leading their spin attack, Shadab Khan who has been well under par for a long time now at the international stage and is now in the side primarily for his batting in the middle order which needs to make an impact. Right then, a game that could be make or break for either side and even a win might not be enough to propel either side into the qualifying places but a loss will certainly be fatal. Who are you backing to get the win?