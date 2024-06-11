T20 World Cup 2024 PAK vs CAN LIVE Score: Still licking their wounds after the loss to India, Pakistan look to pick themselves back up off the canvas as they face an ambitious Canadian side looking to steal a place in the T20 World Cup Super 8 phase. A win against India would've given Pakistan a massive boost heading into this match, but failed to chase a mediocre target of 120. Now, Babar Azam and co. now stare at instant elimination with Canada riding high on confidence after stunning Ireland in their last outing. (Live Scorecard | T20 World Cup Points Table)

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Pakistan vs Canada LIVE Score Straight From New York