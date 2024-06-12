As India gear up to take on the United States of America in a special T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash, the rain threat remains in the contest. Most New York games have had rain threat hovering in the skies, even the Pakistan vs India game was delayed a bit because of extreme weather conditions at the venue. Even as India and the USA prepare to square off, rain can have a role to play in the contest, though the threat of a washout isn't likely.

According to Accuweather, there's about 25% chance of rain at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. During the match hours, however, the probability of rain remains only at 7%.

India's batting prima donnas would want to unchain themselves from the vagaries of a much-maligned drop-in track and chance their arms freely against the impressive-but-inexperienced USA in their group league game of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India, who are classified as A1 (irrespective of points), need just one more win to ensure their Super Eight berth and despite the two-paced nature of the Nassau County track, they wouldn't like a repeat of the match against Pakistan where they lost their last seven wickets for 28 runs.

Against the USA, the approach could be a high-risk one like Pakistan but perhaps with higher dividends.

Their dreams of wearing the India blues remained unfulfilled but when a sprightly bunch of Indian Americans take the field against their country of birth, the likes of Saurabh Netravalkars and Harmeet Singhs would once again like to be the proverbial David against the Goaliaths of the game.

Even though the track has significantly bridged the gap between teams, the USA, which is an eclectic mix of eight Indians, two Pakistanis, a West Indian, one New Zealander, a South African and a Dutch might just find the gulf with India too much to bridge.

With PTI inputs