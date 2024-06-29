Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag slammed a question asked by the media to Rohit Sharma, ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Guyana. After India's win over Australia in the Super 8 stage, Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq had raised suspicion over possible ball tampering by India. The reason behind his doubt was that Arshdeep Singh was able to create reverse as early as the 15th over. While Rohit Sharma denied any wrongdoing, former India vice-captain Sehwag criticised such questions being asked to the players.

"It is not the job of a reporter to quote someone and ask others for their opinion," said Sehwag, speaking on Cricbuzz.

"This is wrong. Do you not have a question of your own?" said Sehwag.

Sehwag said that such questions are of no help to the players, and are only useful in stirring controversies.

"You're trying to create controversy. If I were there, I wouldn't have replied at all," said Sehwag.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had completely denied any ball tampering from India, instead suggesting that it is important for critics to be "open-minded".

"You are playing in the heat, the wicket is dry, the ball reverses automatically. It happens for all the teams. It's important to open your mind," said a disappointed Rohit, in response to the allegation by Inzamam.

India have been in tremendous form at the 2024 T20 World Cup, and are yet to lose a game. Supporters and fans would be hoping that the end result does not turn out like the 2023 ODI World Cup Final.

Rohit Sharma returned to his explosive best against Australia, smashing 92 off just 41 balls.

India take on England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, where rain is expected to be 90%. In the case of a washed out match, India will qualify for the final on June 29, by virtue of finishing higher in the Super 8.

South Africa are awaiting the winner of the India-England clash.