India have played three matches in the tournament and earned six points. Canada have also played three matches and they are ranked fourth on the points table with two points. India overpowered the USA by seven wickets in their last match. The top fantasy player for India was Arshdeep Singh who scored 126 fantasy points. On the other hand, Canada lost by seven wickets against Pakistan. The top fantasy player for Canada was Aaron Johnson who scored 76 fantasy points.

IND vs CAN, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 133 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 37% of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 29 degree Celsius and with 66% humidity. 5.43 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement.

Advertisement

IND vs CAN, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Kaleem Sana (CAN)

Kaleem Sana has an average of 68 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.2 and is a high-risk, high-returns player for your Fantasy Team. He is a left-arm medium-fast bowler and in the recent five matches, Sana has taken three wickets.

Axar Patel (IND)

Advertisement

Axar Patel is an all-rounder with an average of 64 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. In the recently played five matches, the left-hander has scored 34 runs with the bat. With the ball in hand, Patel has taken five wickets.

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Arshdeep Singh is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 57 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He bowls left-arm medium-fast and has taken nine wickets in the last four matches at an average of 9.7.

Nicholas Kirton (CAN)

Nicholas Kirton is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 51 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recent five matches, Kirton has scored 168 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav is a batter with an average of 48 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8 and is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order batter, right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, Yadav has scored 90 runs averaging 22.5 per match.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah is a bowler with an average of 47 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He is a right-arm fast bowler and in the recently played four matches, Bumrah has clinched six wickets at an average of 9.5.

Saad Bin Zafar (CAN)

Saad Bin Zafar is an all-rounder with an average of 46 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and is a safe bet for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the recent five matches, Saad has taken five wickets. With the bat, he has made 33 runs.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma is a batter with an average of 31 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.2 and is a differential player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the last five matches, Rohit has scored 159 runs at an average of 39.8 per match.

IND vs CAN, Squads

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill (travelling reserve), Rinku Singh (travelling reserve), Khaleel Ahmed (travelling reserve) and Avesh Khan (travelling reserve).

Canada (CAN): Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva, Tajinder Singh (travelling reserve), Aaditya Varadharajan (travelling reserve), Ammar Khalid (travelling reserve), Jatinder Matharu (travelling reserve) and Parveen Kumar (travelling reserve).

IND vs CAN, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Shreyas Movva and Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Kirton and Suryakumar Yadav

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Saad Bin Zafar and Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Dilon Heyliger

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Arshdeep Singh