South Africa pulled-off a stunning one-run victory over Nepal in their T20 World Cup 2024, Group D match on Saturday (IST). The Proteas will now march into the Super 8s with a flawless run as they registered victories in all of their group stage matches. In the match against Nepal, South Africa were the verge of defeat as Rohit Paudel and co were comfortably moving ahead in the chase of 116. However, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's four-wicket changed the momentum of the game in the favour of the Proteas as they snatched victory from Nepal on the last ball.

With this loss, Nepal got eliminated from the Super 8s race. Their exit sent social media into a meltdown as many fans were left heartbroken. Even former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar and famous VJ Nikhil Chinapa also lauded Nepal for their performance.

Nepal is the team to watch in the next 10 years! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 15, 2024

Come on Nepal. What a game! The youngest team in the tournament. You have my respect and admiration. 🇳🇵 #NEPvSA #T20WorldCup — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) June 15, 2024

Nepal were just 1 run short.



- Players and fans in tears after such a heartbreak. pic.twitter.com/n66cYmnoXr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 15, 2024

Heart Breaking moment when Nepal lost by just 1 run vs South Africa as Gulsan Jha was runout by the barest of margin. #NEPvSA #NEPvsSA #SAvNEP #SAvsNEPpic.twitter.com/ZOqtuxP5VK — Abdullah Neaz(@cric___guy) June 15, 2024

What a game it was! Nepal lost by a very small margin, by one run! The players performed very well and this day has been recorded in golden letters in the history of Nepal cricket.#NEPvsSA #Nepal pic.twitter.com/tAfrZcyn2A — Dushyant Kumar (@DushyantKrRawat) June 15, 2024

Needing eight runs off the final over in pursuit of a modest target of 116 for a stunning upset win, the Nepalese fell agonisingly short at 114 for seven with Gulshan Jha run out off the final ball as he attempted a single off Ottneil Baartman to force a super over.

After leg-break bowler Kushal Bhurtel (4 for 19) and off-spinner Dipendra Singh Airee (3 for 21) limited the Proteas to 115 for seven batting first, Aasif Sheikh (42) and Anil Sah (27) featured in a 50-run third-wicket partnership which pulled the Nepalese within touching distance of a result which would have kept their hopes alive of getting to the Super Eight phase of the tournament.

"Very proud of the unit, especially the way we bowled and batted. We saw the wicket yesterday and thought it will be on the slower side. We saw that it helped spinners and thats when we introduced Kushal Bhurtel and carried on with the spinners," said Nepal skipper Paudel after the loss.

"We were so close yet a little far. We didnt do well in the crunch moments but we fought very well. Well be on the other side next time if we play teams like this more often. I want to thank the fans for supporting us. We are very grateful to them," he added.

(With AFP Inputs)