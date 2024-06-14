Harbhajan Singh, who is a commentator and presenter for Star Sports, was seen praising Mohammad Amir while interviewing the player after Pakistan's seven-wicket win over Canada in T20 World Cup 2024. It did not go down well with the ex-India spinner as the fans were quick to dig up his old tweet in which he had called the Pakistan pacer "fixer". "You have been a champion bowler for Pakistan. There is a faith that whenever you have the ball in hand, you will help the team with three to four wickets," Harbhajan said Amir after Pakistan's win over Canada.

The netizens then started recalling the tweet that Harbhajan posted on social media in 2021. "Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja," Harbhajan had written in the tweet in which he posted the video of him hitting Amir for a match-winning six vs Pakistan in 2010 Asia Cup.

Amir did phadda with Harbhajan on twitter and then made harbhajan praise him on his face what a guy amir. @harbhajan_singh have some shame lol two faced. https://t.co/dKTuBYns6s pic.twitter.com/3Rq6kvEt7N — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) June 12, 2024

Amir, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, took a U-turn from his decision in March 2024 before being named for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Amir's career has been marred with controversy, including his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010.

Amir was banned for 5 years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). After completing his ban, the left-arm pacer made his comeback to the side in 2016, before helping them win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

Amir has performed well for Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup with 5 wickets to his name from the first three games. He returned with figures of 1 for 25 against United States before registering 2 for 23 vs India and 2 fof 13 against Canada.