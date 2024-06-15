Match 35 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 will be played between Australia and Scotland (AUS vs SCO) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on 16th June 2024 at 06:00 AM IST.

Team Overview

Australia: Australia have been in excellent form in the tournament, having secured victories in all three matches played which has propelled them to the top of the points table. They will want to maintain their winning streak and strengthen their grip on the top spot.

Scotland: Scotland have also been impressive, winning two of their three matches, placing them second on the points table. They are eager to continue their strong performance and challenge Australia to be in the top position.

Recent Performances

Australia: In their last match, Australia dominated Namibia, securing a comprehensive victory by nine wickets. Key player Adam Zampa was outstanding, earning 134 fantasy points for his performance.

Scotland: Scotland's recent match saw them triumph over Oman by seven wickets. Brandon McMullen was the standout player, accumulating 100 fantasy points for his contributions.

Key Players to Watch

Australia

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has scored 97 runs and taken six wickets in the last three matches. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a valuable player.

Travis Head

Travis Head is a world-class top-order batter. Head has scored 80 runs in the last three matches, at an average of 40. As a reliable batsman, Head is crucial for setting up a strong foundation.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has taken three wickets in the last two T20Is. Known for his consistency, Cummins is a key figure in Australia's bowling attack.

Scotland

Bradley Currie

Bradley Currie is a fast-medium bowler. He has claimed two wickets in the last two matches. Currie's effectiveness with the ball makes him a significant threat to the opposition.

George Munsey

George Munsey has scored 89 runs in his past three outings, at an average of 44.50. Munsey's aggressive batting approach can help Scotland get quick runs at the top.

Michael Leask

Michael Leask has scored 35 runs in the last three matches, with a strike rate of 205.88, and taken one wicket. Leask's all-round capabilities add depth to Scotland's lineup.