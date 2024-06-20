Both teams last played against each other in the Super 12 - Match 34 of the ICC World Twenty20, 2021, where Adam Zampa scored the highest fantasy points for Australia with 159 points while Taskin Ahmed topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Bangladesh with 41 points. Australia in their last match, beat Scotland by five wickets. The top fantasy player for Australia was Travis Head who scored 95 fantasy points. In their last match in this series against Nepal, Bangladesh won by 21 runs. The top fantasy player for Bangladesh was Tanzim Hasan Sakib who scored 153 fantasy points.

AUS vs BAN, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 69 runs. The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28 degree C with 71% humidity. Winds at a speed of 6.51 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers.

AUS vs BAN, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman is a bowler with an average of 67 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.1 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He bowls left-arm fast-medium and in the recent four matches, he has taken seven wickets at an average of 7.7. Rahman has a good record against this opponent, taking two wickets in recent matches.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa is a bowler with an average of 65 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls leg-break googly and in the recently played five matches, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 14.2. Zampa has been successful against this team, taking nine wickets in recent matches.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is an all-rounder with an average of 52 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recently played three matches, he has scored 84 runs at an average of 81 per match. He also bowls decently, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and has taken two wickets at an average of 22 per match. He has been successful against this team, taking four wickets in recent matches.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 66 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. Stoinis is a right-handed batter. In recent four matches, he has scored 156 runs averaging 78 per match. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling right-arm medium and in recent matches, he has taken six wickets.

Travis Head

Travis Head can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 47 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 148 runs averaging 37 per match.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 26 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.1. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the last five matches, Marsh has scored 79 runs averaging 19.8 per match.

Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed is a bowler with an average of 62 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and is a safe bet for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He is a right-arm fast bowler and in the last three matches, he has taken five wickets at an average of 15.6. He has been successful against this team, taking two wickets in recent matches.

Tanzid Hasan

Tanzid Hasan can be a differential pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 34 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.6. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the last five matches, he has scored 64 runs at an average of 12.8 per match.

David Warner

David Warner is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 35 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.2. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recent five matches, Warner has scored 131 runs at an average of 26.2 per match.

AUS vs BAN, Squads

Australia (AUS) Squad: Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David and Nathan Ellis

Bangladesh (BAN) Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

AUS vs BAN, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Matthew Wade and Litton Das

Batters: Travis Head, Towhid Hridoy and David Warner

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Adam Zampa, Tanzid Hasan and Nathan Ellis

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman